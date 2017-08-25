Ogun govt urges industries to obey environmental laws

The Ogun State government has urged industries to comply with environmental laws.

It pledged to enforce environmental laws by inspecting industries and ensuring they put in place environment-friendly equipment, such as functional Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP), to recycle waste water.

A statement in Abeokuta, the state capital, by Mrs. Nofisat Alapoti, media aide to the Commissioner for Environment, Mr. Bolaji Oyeleye, said the commissioner gave the warning while inspecting industries at Igbesa and Ota axis.

He said the government would not allow waste water from industries to threaten health of residents.

The commissioner, who was represented by the Team Head of the Special Task Force on Environment, Alhaji Oyesiku Amosun, said the inspection was meant to ascertain compliance as well as checkmate illegal operations among industries.

He noted that ETP is necessary as it ensures waste water does not get to the public.

According to him, any industry without the plant risked government’s sanctions. Oyeleye said: “We have the mandate to shut down any industry in the state that violates the environmental law. Now, we have taken it upon ourselves to educate them to ensure compliance.”

Also, the government has sealed off a confectionery factory at Ota for allegedly flouting environmental regulation before starting production.

The post Ogun govt urges industries to obey environmental laws appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

