‘Okowa’s achievements Unprecedented’

By Gab Ejuwa

THE Executive Assistant to Delta State Governor on Marine Development, Ambassador Karo Ekewenu has said that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa achievements in the past two years of his administration are unprecedented in the history of the state.

Ekewenu who spoke to newsmen at a forum, said that the governor had proven his love for the good people of the state by bringing transformation to the land through the SMART agenda of his government.

Ekewenu, who applauded the competence of the governor and his prudent management of the scarce resources at his disposal despite the current recession in the nation which has affected the economy and financial strength of the various levels of government, noted that Okowa was still able to undertake and completed over 40 standard roads out of the over 90 roads currently embarked upon in the state.

According to Ekewenu, “Ejinyere/Orodje street in Orerokpe, Jeddo Ughoton road and Access road to Eagles Height University (Phase 1 Jeddo/Omadino Bridge), Okpe LGA; Oteri Township Road in Ughelli North LGA; Okere-Urhobo Community Roads in Warri South LGA (Olomu link Road, 1st and 2nd Olomu Streets, Otor-Okere and Agba Roads); Kefas Road with a spur to Uzere junction, Oleh, Isoko South LGA; Uduophori road (Phase 1), Patani LGA; Orikeze Street with a spur to Orikeze close, Agbor, Ika South LGA have all been completed while some others are ongoing.”

The post ‘Okowa’s achievements Unprecedented’ appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

