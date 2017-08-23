Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘Olamide, Davido what values are your songs impacting to our society, Can your children relate..’ – Actress Foluke Daramola

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

While reacting to the news that Federal Government has banned ‘If and Fall’ by Davido, ‘Wo and Wavy level’ by Olamide and ‘Living Things’ by 9ice, Foluke Daramola had this to say. According to the Nollywood actress, while literally quizzing the artists affected, whether banned or not, she asked what values are their songs impacting in the society, and …

The post ‘Olamide, Davido what values are your songs impacting to our society, Can your children relate..’ – Actress Foluke Daramola appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.