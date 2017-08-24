Olubadan can’t stop govt from enthroning 32 kings –Commissioner – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Olubadan can't stop govt from enthroning 32 kings –Commissioner
The Punch
The Oyo State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr. Bimbo Kolade, has said that the Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Saliu Adetunji, lacks the power to stop the state government from executing the Olubadan chieftaincy review being …
Ibadan chieftaincy report going through normal processes, says commissioner
Olubadan: I still Oppose Chieftaincy Law
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!