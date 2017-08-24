Olubadan lacks power to stop govt. from installing 32 Obas – Oyo commissioner, Bimbo Kolade

Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in Oyo State, Mr. Bimbo Kolade, on Wednesday declared that the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji Aje Ogunguniso 1, lacks the power to stop the state government from executing the Olubadan chieftaincy review. Kolade spoke at an event hosted by his friends in recognition of his […]

Olubadan lacks power to stop govt. from installing 32 Obas – Oyo commissioner, Bimbo Kolade

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

