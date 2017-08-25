Pages Navigation Menu

Olumireggae – Kitikpa

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Olumireggae is a song writer,recording artist​, dancer​ and a Nigerian female singer. Olumireggae hails from Nigeria, she started writing songs at the age of 8yrs, as a hobby, attending local music schools, early 1990 she decided to continue her studies to become an advocate,Olumireggae started dancing at the age of 17yrs in the mid 90’s […]

