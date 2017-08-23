OMG!! Another Nigeria Man Dies After Engaging In A Serious Fight His Wife In Delta State (See His Corpse)

According to Ojigwo who lives in Delta state,a popular man named Tuvwe died hours after fighting with his wife Hannah.Below is what he wrote…

‘One Hannah wen e dey stay old road for amukpe fight with her husband Wen dem dey call oga tuvwe this man na very popular man for old road amuokpe. She fight with her husband on Friday night and around to 3 for early morning on Saturday, na him this man die’.

See Photots Below..

The post OMG!! Another Nigeria Man Dies After Engaging In A Serious Fight His Wife In Delta State (See His Corpse) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

