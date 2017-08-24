Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

OMG!! See The Decaying Body Of Niger Delta Man Comrade Samuel Mayomi Who Died After Their Boat Capsized Following Attack By Rivals (Photo)

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in News | 0 comments

As shared by Movement on Facebook User ‘Ofe Nene

So this how the life of our brother and comrade Samuel Mayomi was cut short by his own brothers in Ugborodo community?

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Comrade Samuel Mayomi was not holding any community position that should warrant this barbaric act that cut short his  life in its  prime. Comrade Samuel Mayomi death can never be swept under the carpet.

Our comrade and Lion, those who murdered you right inside your own fatherland, will never go unpunished.

RIP our peace ambassador’

The post OMG!! See The Decaying Body Of Niger Delta Man Comrade Samuel Mayomi Who Died After Their Boat Capsized Following Attack By Rivals (Photo) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.