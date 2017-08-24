OMG!! See The Decaying Body Of Niger Delta Man Comrade Samuel Mayomi Who Died After Their Boat Capsized Following Attack By Rivals (Photo)
So this how the life of our brother and comrade Samuel Mayomi was cut short by his own brothers in Ugborodo community?
Comrade Samuel Mayomi was not holding any community position that should warrant this barbaric act that cut short his life in its prime. Comrade Samuel Mayomi death can never be swept under the carpet.
Our comrade and Lion, those who murdered you right inside your own fatherland, will never go unpunished.
RIP our peace ambassador’
