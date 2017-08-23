One-Third Of Students Who Sat For JAMB Scored Above 200

New details have emerged about the actual percentage of students who managed to score above 200 in the last JAMB exams. According to the News Agency of Nigeria, the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB, on Tuesday said 569,395 of the 1.7 million candidates that wrote this year’s UTME scored over 200 marks. The number …

