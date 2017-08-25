Opposition does not mean hostility–Buhari tells APC,PDP
President Muhammadu Buhari has advocated opposition politics that is devoid of rancour. He said this today when he delivered an address to the executives of All Progressives Congress, APC, and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP at the State House, Abuja. Multi-party democracy, according to him, is a very tried and tested form of government.
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!