“Opposition does not mean hostility, enmity or antagonism”: Buhari meets APC & PDP leaders

President Muhammadu Buhari met with leaders of the two major political parties in Nigeria – the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and his party All Progressives Congress (APC). The presidency made the announcement on the Nigerian President’s official Twitter account. The meeting signifies the unity of the country, the president said, as it is not a party […]

