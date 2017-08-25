Pages Navigation Menu

Ortom denies saying Catholic Church planning to vote him out in 2019

Benue governor Samuel Ortom said on Friday in Makurdi that he had never accused the Catholic Church of ganging up against his administration. Ortom, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, was reacting to reports that quoted Ortom as saying that the Catholic Church was planning to use their huge population […]

