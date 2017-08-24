Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Osinbajo commissions project in Taraba – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in World | 0 comments


SundiataPost

Osinbajo commissions project in Taraba
Pulse Nigeria
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo was in Taraba state on Thursday, August 24, 2017, to commission projects by the state government. This was revealed by the Vice President's Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, on his Twitter
Nigeria: Locals Demand Action As Osinbajo Visits Taraba TodayAllAfrica.com
Osinbajo arrives Taraba on state visitTODAY.NG

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.