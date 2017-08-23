Osinbajo: FG spent N1.3tn on capital projects

VICE PRESIDENT Yemi Osinbajo said on Monday that the Buhari administration spent N1.3 trillion on capital projects in 2016, the highest in the history of the country. Osinbajo disclosed this at a plenary of the 2017 Nigerian Bar Association national conference in Lagos with the theme: “African Business: Penetrating Through Institution Building.” The sub-theme of […]

