Osinbajo Panel submits report on Babachir Lawal & Ayo Oke to Buhari

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The committee that investigated the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal and the Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ayo Oke, has submitted its reports. The Vice President Yemi Osinbajo-led committee submitted two reports to President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday. Osinbajo told State House correspondents that the president would study […]

