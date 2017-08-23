Osun State of Polytechnic 2017/2018 1st Batch HND Admission is List Released.

Candidates who participated in the Osun State Polytechnic, Iree screening exercise are hereby informed that they can now check their admission status. Osun State Polytechnic Iree First Batch HND Admission list has been uploaded online. All candidates who applied for HND Programme of the Polytechnic are to purchase a N900 Result Checker Card available at …

The post Osun State of Polytechnic 2017/2018 1st Batch HND Admission is List Released. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

