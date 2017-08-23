Nyong’o accuses Ranguma of clinging to official Kisumu cars – The Star, Kenya
Nyong'o accuses Ranguma of clinging to official Kisumu cars
The official Kisumu Governor's car which is one of those Anyang' Nyong'o has accused his predecessor Jack Ranguma of clinging to. /MAURICE ALAL. Facebook · Twitter · Google+ · WhatsApp · Email. Anyang' Nyong'o has accused his predecessor Jack …
