Our Appeal Court Victory, Beginning Of Wike’s Sack As Governor – APC

BY ANAYO ONUKWUGHA

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State has declared that the victory of its candidates over candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Court of Appeal yesterday is the beginning of the formal sack of Governor EzebunwoNyesomWike from office.

The party congratulated its senatorial candidates for Rivers East and Rivers South-East senatorial districts, Chief Andrew Uchendu and Senator Magnus Ngei Abe and others for emerging victories in their election matters.

Chairman of APC in the state, Dr. Davies IbiamuIkanya, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt yesterday by his media aide, EzeChukwuemekaEze, expressed gladness that the Court of Appeal upheld the verdict of the Election Petition Tribunal, which declared Uchendu as the winner of the December 10, 2016 rerun election for Rivers East senatorial district.

Ikanya said, “We are very glad and thank God Almighty for the victories of her candidates in their various cases in the Appeal Court sitting in Abuja that upheld the verdict of the electorate in Rivers State that voted overwhelmingly for our candidates by declaring Senator Andrew Uchendu of the APC as the rightful winner of the 2016 National Assembly Rerun for Rivers East Senatorial District.

“With Uchendu’s victory who is a proven lawmaker, we are convinced that he will kick start the formal sack of Governor NyesomWike from the Brick House come 2019.

“We also appreciate the victories of Senator Magnus Abe representing the South East Senatorial District and all our members in the State House of Assembly and House of Representatives in their various cases in the Court of Appeal.”

The post Our Appeal Court Victory, Beginning Of Wike’s Sack As Governor – APC appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

