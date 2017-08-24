Our Five Favourite Road Trip Movies Of All Time [Trailers]

Movies are the perfect way to escape all of those pesky responsibilities that come with the real world.

You know the dreaded word we’re about to drop in here – yup, “adulting”.

If you happen to have a job nailed down, and your bank account is raided by a series of debit orders just when you think you’re rolling in the dough, chances are you don’t have much time for road trips.

For now we recommend you watch, or rewatch, some of the best road trip movies to ever make the big screen.

We’re also offering you the chance to win a R50 000 trip of a lifetime with mates, as well as some essentials to take along, but more on that later.

Little Miss Sunshine

A family determined to get their young daughter into the finals of a beauty pageant take a cross-country trip in their VW bus. That’s the basics, because this one really veers off the road.

Something to jog your memory:

Natural Born Killers

An unhinged Woody Harrelson teaming up with Juliette Lewis, directed by Oliver Stone – what’s not to love?

Dumb and Dumber

Say what you will about Jim Carrey and his art projects these days, but back in 1994 him and Jeff Daniels ruled the roost with this zany comedy.

Also, that car covered in faux doggo fur is one of the best road trip vehicles ever.

Into the Wild

Not exactly the happiest ending to this one, but with an Eddie Vedder soundtrack and some incredible scenery this is an instant classic.

Pity Emile Hirsch has gone a little off the boil these past few years.

Almost Famous

If you don’t like this movie and everything it stands for I will fight you.

Not really, but who hasn’t dreamt of running away with a band and living that rock ‘n roll lifestyle?

A few honourable mentions that just didn’t make the cut – Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, Thelma and Louise, Easy Rider, Crossroads , Road Trip.

I’m about ready for a road trip myself, so here’s something to sweeten the deal.

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

