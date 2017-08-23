Over 70‚000 cellphones spied on each year: R2K Campaign – Johannesburg Sunday World
Over 70‚000 cellphones spied on each year: R2K Campaign
About 70‚000 South African phones are being spied on each year by law enforcement agencies‚ exploiting a loophole in the country's surveillance policies. Cellphone Picture: Free stock image/pixabay. RELATED ARTICLES. Lungi Naidoo's family robbed at …
