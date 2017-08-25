Pakistan Isn’t Quite Getting The Idea Of Uber And Ride Sharing – Forbes
|
The Express Tribune
|
Pakistan Isn't Quite Getting The Idea Of Uber And Ride Sharing
Forbes
I have opinions about economics, finance and public policy. Opinions expressed by Forbes Contributors are their own. That there should be some regulation of Uber and other ride sharing companies seems entirely logical. Making sure that the vehicles …
Govt may regulate tariffs of app-based taxis
UBERisation of Ridesharing: Brand trust, phone-space share and partners' loyalty
Government is stepping in to regulate Careem & Uber's extremely low rates
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!