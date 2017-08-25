57 percent spike in Pakistan’s population in 19 years: Census – The New Indian Express

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in World


57 percent spike in Pakistan's population in 19 years: Census
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's population has surged to 207.8 million, a 57 per cent spike since the last census in 1998, according to provisional census data released today. Pakistan has 106.45 million males, 101.31 million females and 10,418 transgenders, the …
