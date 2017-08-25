Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Metro Drama as Residents Demolish Church, Beat Up Pastor in Calabar – Nigerian Bulletin

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Nigerian Bulletin

Metro Drama as Residents Demolish Church, Beat Up Pastor in Calabar
Nigerian Bulletin
Residents oft Abua Street in Calabar, Cross River State, on Friday demolished a new generation church. calabar church.PNG They also beat up the pastor in charge of the church thoroughly before he was whisked away to safety. Their reason was that the …
Pastor arrested for killing baby for rituals in CalabarPulse Nigeria

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.