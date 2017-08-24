Paul Okoye Shares First Photo of Him Carrying His Newborn Twins

One-half of the P-Square duo Paul Okoye has shared photos of his new born twins. A couple of weeks back, Paul Okoye and his wife Anita welcome a set of twin babies to their family. The babies were born somewhere in America. When the news broke out more details revealed the gender of the …

The post Paul Okoye Shares First Photo of Him Carrying His Newborn Twins appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

