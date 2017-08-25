PDP accuses APC of trying to use hate speech to suppress Freedom of speech

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has accused the All Progressives Congress, APC, party of trying to use its planned clamp down on hate speech as a ploy to criminalise freedom of speech and association.

PDP, in a series of tweet, said the “Constitution of Nigeria in Chapter IV (33), is very clear on freedom of Speech and Fundamental Rights of all Nigerians,” but that APC is using the hate speech clampdown to “coax Nigerians against demanding for fulfillment of its promises.”

The party however showed a snapshot of the campaign promises made to Nigerians by APC before Nigerians voted them into power, saying, APC must focus on meeting the promises instead of threatening Nigerians and trying to criminalise freedom of speech.

1. The threat by the @APCNigeria on ‘Hate Speech’ is another disguise to criminalize freedom of speech and association #APCDecreeFour pic.twitter.com/TsDBDJZBuj — Official PDP Nigeria (@OfficialPDPNig) August 25, 2017

2. The Constitution of Nigeria in Chapter IV (33), is very clear on freedom of Speech and Fundamental Rights of all Nigerians #APCDecreeFour pic.twitter.com/12XldAxclj — Official PDP Nigeria (@OfficialPDPNig) August 25, 2017

3.The @APCNigeria is therefore using ‘Hate Speech’ threat to coax Nigerians against demanding for fulfillment of its promises #APCDecreeFour pic.twitter.com/8GC9hZCEkd — Official PDP Nigeria (@OfficialPDPNig) August 25, 2017

4. The @APCNigeria should concentrate on governance and not use “Hate Speech” to coax Nigerians into silence. #APCDecreeFour pic.twitter.com/XdvJJMIGy7 — Official PDP Nigeria (@OfficialPDPNig) August 25, 2017

The post PDP accuses APC of trying to use hate speech to suppress Freedom of speech appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

