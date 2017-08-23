PDP Excited As Wike Joins APC Governors, Others To Recieve PMB

BY ANAYO ONUKWUGHA, Port Harcourt

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State has lauded Governor Ezebunwo Nyesom Wike for joining state governors and other senior Nigerian citizens that received President Muhammadu Buhari on arrival at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at the weekend after his three-month medical vacation in London.

Chairman of PDP in the state, Chief Felix Obuah, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt yesterday by his media aide, Jerry Needam, described the governor’s gesture as a display of spirit of sportsmanship that should be imbibed by all politicians.

Obuah said Wike’s consistent goodwill and prayers for the quick recovery of Buhari while he was away have never been in doubt, adding that the governor will continue to showcase his love for others and his nature as a detribalised leader.

He stated that the governor has set another pace among his peers that leadership goes beyond party politics and political affiliations by setting political differences apart and teaming up with all other concerned Nigerians to welcome the President back home.

The PDP chairman thanked Wike for not only preaching one united indivisible Nigeria, but also demonstrating non-partisanship in issues of national interest as that of the Presidency as a common property of all Nigerians and not of a particular party or section of the country.

Obuah expressed the hope that the Buhari’s resumption of duties will put the wheel of democratic governance in the country back on track as the only way to put his lip-service loyalists who have been feeding fat on his absence parking so that the nation can move forward.

The post PDP Excited As Wike Joins APC Governors, Others To Recieve PMB appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

