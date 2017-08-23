PDP inaugurates caretaker committees for Ogun, Kebbi, Borno States









National chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ahmed Makarfi, has inaugurated state caretaker committees for Ogun, Kebbi and Borno states.

Recall that at the August 12 National Convention, the highest decision making organ of the party dissolved all executives in Kwara, Adamawa, Lagos, Borno, Osun, Ogun and Kebbi States and asked the NCC to constitute caretaker committees in the affected states within three months.

With Wednesday’s inauguration, four caretaker committees are yet to be inaugurated.

Speaking at the inauguration of the three caretaker committees in the three states in Abuja on Wednesday, Makarfi assured that defectors into the party will be accorded equal rights and opportunities.

He also said the window for reconciliation with aggrieved members will remain open in the face of reconstitution of state chapters of the party.

While Abdulahi Wali leads the Kebbi committee, Abdulmalik Mahmud and Tunde Odanye head the Borno and Ogun chapters respectively.

Makarfi however explained that they dissolved the state executives in order to ensure unity because of sharp divisions within the party in the affected states.

He also stressed that the new caretaker committees will help to ensure that the mistakes and court cases that arose from past congresses are avoided.

“We don’t have luxury of time. We won’t allow circumstance to hold us back. We called both sides. You can’t force everybody to come. We thank all those that came.

“Those who genuinely repent and give in to the party will be given equal chance in the party. As we move we remain flexible and accommodating. We have not closed the door we will never close the door. We will create level playing field for everybody,” he said.

OWEDE AGBAJILEKE, Abuja

