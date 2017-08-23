Pages Navigation Menu

PDP inaugurates state caretaker committees for Borno, Kebbi, Ogun

Posted on Aug 23, 2017

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesdayin Abuja inaugurated caretaker taker committees for Borno, Kebbi and Ogun state chapters of the party. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Borno Caretaker Committee was chaired by Abdulmalik Mahmud, Kebbi by Sen. Abdulahi Wali and Ogun by Mr Odanye Tunde.

