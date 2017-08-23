Pages Navigation Menu

Peace Mass Again – Peace Mass Bus & Truck Collide In Fatal Accident In Imo – Pics/Video

Peace Mass Transit, PMT has started again o. Though I must confess, it has been a long time we heard about Peace Mass Transit with their numerous accidents on the road. But it seems they have started again. 
I don’t know if their company should be renamed to Rest Peace Mass Transit because they are really sending many people to early grave. According to a story shared by a social media user, a fatal accident involving a Peace Mass Transit bus and a truck happened today in Awomama,Imo state.
The PMT was said to be coming back from Onitsha before it collided with the truck.The social media user said she was so scared because she has never witnessed fatal accident before apart from this. However, she did not say the number of people that died in the incident.
See photos from the scene below and watch the footage..

