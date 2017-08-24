Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Pepkor Africa denies recording low sales

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in News | 0 comments



Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Pepkor Africa, a clothing retailer which owns PEP store network, has denied recording low sales in any of its retail outlets in Nigeria. The clothing retailer said this in response to a story published on August 3, 2017 in Business Day with the headline, ‘ Recession weakens purchasing power’ in which a staff member of…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Pepkor Africa denies recording low sales appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.