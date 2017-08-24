Pages Navigation Menu

Photo Of The Day : Paul Okoye finally meets his twins – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Photo Of The Day : Paul Okoye finally meets his twins
The music star and wife, Anita Okoye welcomed a beautiful set of twins back in July in Atlanta. Published: 53 minutes ago; Omotolani Odumade. Print; eMail · Paul Okoye with his babies, Nathan and Nadia play. Paul Okoye with his babies, Nathan and Nadia.
