Photo: Patoranking expecting his first child

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in Photos, Uganda | 0 comments

Patoranking

Nigerian dancehall singer Patoranking is going to be a father soon.

We have learnt that the “Girlie O” hitmaker is expecting his first child.

This after he took to social media on Monday to announce the baby news

“Thank God,” he tweeted, adding a baby bottle feeder emoji, as he shared an adorable photo of himself and baby mama sporting a bulging baby bump.

This was followed by hordes of congratulatory messages from his fans.

