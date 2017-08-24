Pages Navigation Menu

Photos: Arewa youths meet Eze Ndigbos

Posted on Aug 24, 2017

The Coalition of Northern Groups CNG has withdrawn the “quit notice” it issued Igbos resident in the region, but asked the Federal Government to arrest the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu saying the time has come to curtail his excesses.

At a press conference attended by the Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum and Borno state Governor, Kashim Shettima, Sen. Kabiru Gaya and other northern leaders, Thursday in Abuja, the group however said it would continue to pursue its other demands up to the United Nations.

“Mindful of the concerns generated by the clause in the Kaduna declaration that advised the Biafran Igbo to relocate from northern Nigeria and for northerners in the South East to do likewise, and our commitment to the unity of our dear country,n we immediately opened channels for dialogue and interaction with government agencies, national and international groups, institutions and figures.

“Admittedly, we came under intense persuasive pressure from genuinely concerned national, political, traditional, religious and cultural leaders prominent among which were; a section of the Northern Governors Forum under its Chairman, Gov. Kashim Shettima of Borno state, northern traditional rulers and the Department of State Services DSS.

Abdullazeez Suleiman
rom left, Chairman Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, Shettima Yerima; Member of the Coalition, Nasfura Asher; Spokesman Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG), Mr. Abdullazeez Suleiman; and Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima during a world press conference on the suspension of the Kaduna Quit Notice declaration by CNG in Abuja. Photo by Gbemiga Olamikan.
Spokesman Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG), Mr. Abdullazeez Suleiman; Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima, Former minister of Agriculture, Alh Zango Daura and Sen. Kabiru Gaya during a world press conference on the suspension of the Kaduna Quit Notice declaration by CNG in Abuja. Photo by Gbemiga Olamikan.
From left, Igbo leaders, Eze Ndigbo Niger State, Ngozi Nahiwe; Eze Ndigbo Kano Dr, Boniface Ibekwe; President General Igbo Delegate Assembly Chief Chi Nwogu; and Linus Okoroegbe, during a world press conference on the suspension of the Kaduna Quit Notice declaration by CNG in Abuja. Photo by Gbemiga Olamikan.

