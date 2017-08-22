Pages Navigation Menu

Photos: Igbo groups during a rally in support of President Buhari

Posted on Aug 22, 2017

Special Adviser to the President on Media, Mr/ Femi Adesina (r) receiving a letter from the Coordinators of Coalition of Ibo Groups for Buhari, Hon. Demian Igbokwe (l) and Hon. Nkem Anyata during a rally in support of President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida
Special Adviser to the President on Media, Mr Femi Adesina (r) flanked by the Coordinators of Coalition of Igbo Groups for Buhari, Hon. Demian Igbokwe (2l) and Hon. Nkem Anyata (2r) while others joined in a photograph during a rally in support of President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida
Member of a of Coalition of Igbo Groups during a rally in suopport of President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 22/08/2017
Member of a of Coalition of Igbo Groups during a rally in support of President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida
Members of a of Coalition of Igbo Groups during a rally in support of President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida

