Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

PHOTOS: Ooni, Alaafin, Kwam1 attend 20th anniversary of Prof Peller’s death

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Quillox boss and son of late Professor Peller, Shina Peller, celebrated his fathers 20th anniversary with a football match in Ibadan. The Peller Unity cup tournament was well attended by Royal fathers and Nigerian celebrities, among which were, The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi 111, the Aseyin …

The post PHOTOS: Ooni, Alaafin, Kwam1 attend 20th anniversary of Prof Peller’s death appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.