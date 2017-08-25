Pages Navigation Menu

Photos: President Buhari meets PDP and APC leaders

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in Photos | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari today met with leaders of the PDP and APC at the State House, Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari (r) exchanging banters with the APC National Chairman, John Oyegun and the Chairman PDP Caretaker Committee, Ahmed Mekarfi (l) during the meeting between the Presidency and National Leaders of the APC and the PDP at the State House, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 25/08/2017
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo welcoming the APC National Vice Chairman, Inuwa Abdulkadir (l) while the APC Chairman, John Oyegun and Senator Osita Izunaso (r) looked on as party leaders arrived for the meeting between the Presidency and National Leaders of the APC and the PDP at the State House, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 25/08/2017
Caretaker Committee Chairman PDP, Ahmed Mekarfi (2r) leading the Chairman Board of Trustees, ALHAJI Walid Jibril (r), National Secretary, Senator Ben Obi (2r); National Women Leader, Hon. Hadiza Yusuf and other National Leaders on their arrival for the meeting between the Presidency and National Leaders of the APC and the PDP at the State House, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 25/08/2017
President Muhammadu Buhari welcoming Former APC chairman, Prince Tony Momoh to the meeting between the Presidency and National Leaders of the APC and the PDP at the State House, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 25/08/2017
President Muhammadu Buhari welcoming Former Senate Leader, Senator Ken Nnamani to the meeting between the Presidency and National Leaders of the APC and the PDP at the State House, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 25/08/2017
Cross section of party leaders during the meeting between the Presidency and National Leaders of the APC and the PDP at the State House, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 25/08/2017
L-R: Prof. Tunde Adeniran; Senator Olorunnimbe Mamora and Hajia Zainab Maina during the meeting between the Presidency and National Leaders of the APC and the PDP at the State House, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 25/08/2017

