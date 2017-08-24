Pages Navigation Menu

Photos: Presidential Villa Undergoes Renovation

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in Photos | 0 comments

Following the arrival of the Nigerian president, Muhammadu Buhari, on Saturday after his extended medical trip to the United Kingdom for over 100 days, the presidency revealed that the Nigerian president will be working from home. Revealing the reason behind the development, the presidency revealed that Buhari’s office was infested by rats during his absence.…

