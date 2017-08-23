Pick Igbo man as new SGF – APC chieftain, Udeogaranya urges Buhari

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Charles Udeogaranya has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to pick a new Secretary to the Federal Government (SGF) from the South East as part of efforts to balance the perceived lopsidedness in his political appointments. In a statement issued in Lagos, Udeogaranya said such an action could send […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

