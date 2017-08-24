Pictures Of Funke Akindele-Bello And Her Husband JJC Skillz Released As They Celebrate 1 Year Anniversary

Following the good news early this week about the star actress and her husband expecting their first child together, unseen photos from their wedding has been released.

Today, August 23, marks the first wedding Anniversary of Nigeria’s Power Couple, Abdul Rasheed-Bello aka JJC Skillz and his lovely wife, Funke Akindele -Bello.

Recall that they got married on the 23rd of August last year, in a private wedding Ceremony in London, which was attended by family members and close Associates of the couple.

Here’s wishing them more blissful years ahead. Congrats!

