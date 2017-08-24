Trainer aircraft crash kills pilot in Nigeria – Xinhua
|
CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
Trainer aircraft crash kills pilot in Nigeria
Xinhua
LAGOS, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) — A trainer aircraft belonging to the Nigerian Air Force on Thursday crashed at the permanent site of the Nigerian Defense Academy in northern Kaduna State, military officials said. The aircraft that reportedly crashed at about …
