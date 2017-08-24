Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Trainer aircraft crash kills pilot in Nigeria – Xinhua

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


CHANNELS TELEVISION

Trainer aircraft crash kills pilot in Nigeria
Xinhua
LAGOS, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) — A trainer aircraft belonging to the Nigerian Air Force on Thursday crashed at the permanent site of the Nigerian Defense Academy in northern Kaduna State, military officials said. The aircraft that reportedly crashed at about
NAF aircraft crashes in Kaduna, kills instructorP.M. News
Nigerian Air Force : NAF aircraft crashes in Kaduna, pilot killedPulse Nigeria
Nigerian Airforce plane crashes, kills pilotPremium Times
Nigerian Bulletin –NAIJ.COM –TheCable –WorldStage
all 18 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.