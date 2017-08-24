Pages Navigation Menu

PMB Signs Anti-corruption Agreements

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in News | 0 comments

By Jonathan Nda-Isaiah

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday instruments of ratification for a number of bilateral agreements strengthening the government’s anti-corruption fight, on Thursday.

The agreements signed by the president covered Anti-Corruption, Tax Administration and Intellectual Property Protection.

The Presidency says the ratification was an important step, in line with the delivery of President Buhari’s anti-corruption economic diversification vision.

 

