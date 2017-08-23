PNDPC tasks FG on N-Delta peace, devt

By Emem Idio

YENAGOA—A Niger Delta advocacy group, Pan Niger Delta Peoples Congress, PNDPC, has urged the Federal Government to treat issues in the Niger Delta as top priority to ensure continued peace in the region.

PNDPC, tasked the Federal Government to, as a matter of urgent national interest, begin a full implementation of its strategic plan for the region without delay.

Coordinator of the group, Chief Mike Loyibo, in a statement, yesterday, urged the Federal Government to treat the funding of the Presidential Amnesty Programme as a security issue, while the Ministry of Finance should be directed to released amnesty funds promptly.

Loyibo also demanded the upgrade of the Oron Maritime School in Akwa Ibom State, as well as commencement of academic activities at the Maritime University in Delta State.

He urged the Federal Government to complete the East-West Road, a major expressway linking the South-South region to other parts of the country as well ensure massive creation of jobs in the region.

He said: ‘’The Federal Government should properly coordinate the various intervention agencies in the region for viability and maximum gains, saying: ‘President Muhammadu Buhari should not ignore the clamour for the restructuring of the nation.”

