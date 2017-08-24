Pogba: Matic Will Let Me Be At My Best

United midfielder, Paul Pogba has praised the addition of Nemanja Matic and says his new partner will help him play to his potential.

The Serbia midfielder has fitted into the squad with no hassles, since joining from Chelsea and Pogba has felt the impact of his addition.

The former Juventus man joined United for £89.3 million last year, but Di not live up to expectations, however, he has scored two goals in as many appearances and believes the addition of Matic affords him the luxury to drive forward.

“I am mostly an offensive player and I think more about attacking,” he told ESPN. “But he [Matic] will be more defending.

“We can switch, but we match a lot and in those two games, I have been more forward and he has stayed back.

“That helps me more be myself. I still do the defensive part, but now I can go forward more and help the strikers. I like to be in front of the goals too. He helps me and I enjoy it, yes.”

