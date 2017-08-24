Pogba speaks on gay players in Premier League – Daily Post Nigeria
Daily Post Nigeria
Pogba speaks on gay players in Premier League
Daily Post Nigeria
Manchester United midfielder, Paul Pogba, has said he would have utmost, “respect” for any gay footballer that comes out in the Premier League. The France international was speaking on Wednesday, as he helped to launch UEFA's new Respect campaign, …
