Police, Anambra Govt seal hotel over Agbaso
THE MANAGEMENT of the Marble Arch hotels, Awka has raised an alarm over what it described as unwarranted siege and the occupation of her premises by heavily armed policemen and agents of the state government. The Chairman of the hotel, Chief Sam Okey Nwosu told newsmen yesterday in Awka that he has lost huge amount […]
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!