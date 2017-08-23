Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Police arraign 2 for armed robbery in Benue

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in Crime | 0 comments

The police command in Benue on Tuesday arraigned a technician, John Okodo, 21, and a businessman, Michael Orji, 32 , before a Makurdi Upper Area Court II for alleged armed robbery. The two men are standing trial on a three-count charge of criminal conspiracy, armed robbery and membership of an unlawful society. The Prosecutor, Insp.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.