Police arrest 17 murder, robbery suspects in Ekiti

EKITI STATE Police Command has warned politicians against unruly behaviours and shun acts that could heat up the polity, thereby causing public unrest as the 2018 governorship poll approaches in the state. The command has also arrested a 29-year-old murder suspect, Adeyemi Adewale, and two accomplices, Messrs Adejumo Fatai, 46, and Abayomi Olubokun, 71, for […]

