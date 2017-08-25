Police arrest 25 members of prostitution ring preying on young Nigerians

With the help of European law agencies, Spanish and Finnish police have arrested 25 members of a suspected prostitution ring preying on young Nigerian women. The Europe’s Hague-based policing agency said, “The victims, mainly vulnerable young Nigerian women, were recruited in Nigeria and trafficked to Spain via Italy,” “Once in Spain they were forced into […]

