Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Police arrest 25 members of prostitution ring preying on young Nigerians

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in News | 0 comments

With the help of European law agencies, Spanish and Finnish police have arrested 25 members of a suspected prostitution ring preying on young Nigerian women. The Europe’s Hague-based policing agency said, “The victims, mainly vulnerable young Nigerian women, were recruited in Nigeria and trafficked to Spain via Italy,” “Once in Spain they were forced into […]

Police arrest 25 members of prostitution ring preying on young Nigerians

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.