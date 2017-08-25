Police petition Senate, seek Misau’s probe over bribery allegation

The Police High Command has petitioned the Senate, asking it to direct its Committee on Ethics and Privileges headed by Senator Samuel Anyanwu to probe Senator Isah Misau, representing Bauchi Central.

The police petition and demand came on the heels of allegation by the senator accusing it of engaging in high – level corruption in its recent promotion exercise.

The Force headquarters accused the senator, who retired as a Deputy Superintendent of Police of being on a vendetta mission, having been unceremoniously booted out of the force for unscrupulous activities.

A statement signed by Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO) Jimoh Moshood, in Abuja yesterday, said from “available record, Misau, was under Pending Disciplinary Matter (PDM), to appear and face Force Disciplinary Committee (FDC) before he hurriedly exited unceremoniously from the force. And this can explain his ill motives against the force.

“The senator bluntly refused to honour an invitation from a special investigative panel set up by the Inspector-General, Ibrahim Idris, to look into the allegation of bribe for promotion, raised by the senator.

“The Special Investigation Panel was also mandated to investigate the allegations from the Senator and other petitions and complaints that may be emanating from Police officers or members of the public on accusations of payment of money for special promotion.

The statement further said efforts by the committee to meet the two-week submission deadline as directed by the police boss was thwarted as the senator refused to honour all invitations extended to him

“It is incumbent on the Force to educate the Senator and set the record straight that the Nigeria Police Force has the rights as provided for in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to investigate all allegations of crime and other infractions of law against anyone including an institution. It is also pertinent to state that issues of promotions are internal matter within the Force and there are effective mechanisms to check excesses in the Force.”

