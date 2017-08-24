Policeman Who Helped In Arresting Student Kidnapper In Port-Harcourt Now In Prison (Photo)

A Chief Magistrate court in Port Harcourt has ordered that Investigative Police Officer, IPO, Sergeant Johnbosco Okoroinze who allegedly aided the escape of Ifeanyi Dike, the twenty three year old child-killer be remanded in the Port Harcourt Prison.

Sergeant Johnbosco was slammed with two count charge of aiding and abetting and perverting the will of Justice.

Chief Magistrate, Andrew Jaja said the crime committed by the Sergeant was punishable by life sentence.

The court referred the case file to the Director of Public Prosecution for advice just as he adjourned the matter to September 14 for mention.

Womor Sunday who is the Counsel to the remanded sergeant told newsmen that the magistrate court lacks the jurisdiction to hear the matter because of the magnitude of the crime.

According to reports, the Commissioner of Police has shown sincerity in finding the fleeing suspect as it has been revealed that Sergeant Johnbosco has been dismissed from the Police Force for his laxity.

The post Policeman Who Helped In Arresting Student Kidnapper In Port-Harcourt Now In Prison (Photo) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

